WILLIAMSON — Residents brought concerns about the Chattaroy sewer project before the Mingo County Commission during its meeting March 15.
Residents in the area have started a petition and say they do not want the project to continue. The issue, according to resident Harry Mikailian, is with property easements and the possibility of condemnations of property in preparation for the project.
“You are wanting to tear up people’s property, driveways, fences, buildings, anything that is standing in your way,” Mikailian said. “Then you are telling them they can’t build around or even anywhere close to the sewer line on their own property.”
Leigh Ann Ray, grant writer for the county, said condemnations are a possibility with these types of projects.
“Normally, it is not an issue, but the statute is in place that if for some reason, no matter what type of project it is, if that easement is necessary for the installation of a line, then they do have the right to pursue condemnation proceedings for, not your whole property, but for that area that is needed for that line placement,” Ray said.
Ray said this is the first project of its kind the county has worked on, so the Mingo County Public Service District is learning as it goes. The project is not facilitated by the Mingo County Commission.
Commissioner Diann Hannah said the project was proposed because of the failing infrastructure in the area.
She said the age of the system and the issues with it are a cause for serious health concerns.
Mikailian and other residents, however, still contended they do not want lines from the project to run through their private property.
Mikailian said he has received 30 signatures from Chattaroy residents so far in opposition of the project.
Commission President Thomas Taylor said he wanted the Mingo County Public Service District and engineers on the project to be present for a future conversation on the subject because they can provide details and insight that the commission cannot.
The project was not an item on the agenda, so action could not be taken by the commission March 15. A special session has been set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Mingo County Courthouse to discuss the issue.