Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - Coalfield Community Action Partnership is conducting a community needs assessment in order to determine causes of poverty in Mingo County, according to a news release.
Understanding the needs of children, families and seniors helps the group to provide services that improve lives and strengthen the community.
Utilizing poverty indicators, the survey asks questions about education, employment, transportation, children's needs, health, housing, use of income, nutrition and emergency situations.
The survey takes about 10 minutes and can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CoalfieldCAPNeedsAssessment or by visiting the Facebook page at Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc. or the website at www.coalfieldcap.org.
The survey must be taken at one sitting because data will not be saved unless the survey is completed. Deadline for survey completion is Saturday, Aug. 31.