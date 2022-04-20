WILLIAMSON — Harold B. Davis is challenging incumbent Thomas Taylor in the Republican primary election for the Mingo County Commission seat.
Taylor, who currently serves as commission president, owns Graylor Enterprise and lives in Williamson.
“I went to Pikeville College, and I have a degree in accounting and business management,” Taylor said. “We run Graylor Enterprise. We’re based out of Matewan. We work in the mining industry.”
Taylor said of all the issues facing the county today, the budget each fiscal year is one of the biggest concerns.
“There’s so many issues that our county is facing right now,” Taylor said. “The budget is always my top priority as a county commissioner. You have to keep your numbers in line and you’ve got to make sure you don’t have a shortfall with the budget. The budget is everything to the county. I would like to see us finally get turned around to where we can give money back to organizations and little leagues and things like that.”
Taylor said the uptick in the coal industry may help the area some, but the county needs to focus more on job creation.
“We need job creation in our county more than ever,” Taylor said. “There’s an uptick in the coal industry, which is great and if we could see an uptick in the coal severance tax now, maybe that will help lighten the load. The jail bill is an awful burden to the county.”
Taylor said ultimately, his goal as a county commissioner has been working toward a better quality of life so that people want to stay in the area.
“The main thing is we have to figure out a way to have a future here,” Taylor said. “One of the main reasons I wanted to run for county commission is because I was tired of the decline in the state. I don’t want to see my babies grow up and leave here. I don’t want to see my friends leave here. We have to figure out a way to provide a good life, a good quality of life for our people.”
Challenger Davis lives in Williamson. He works in accounting.
“I’ve been self-employed for about the last 30 years as a certified public accountant,” Davis said. “I have a degree from Marshall University and I currently sit on the board of the West Virginia Board of Accountants.”
Davis said infrastructure — specifically, access to water — is a major need to be addressed in the county.
“The major issue in the county is trying to get water to every community in the county,” Davis said. “We have some that don’t have water now.”
Davis also said the litter issue in the county is one for which lasting solutions need to be found.
“The other major issue is the garbage and litter problems,” Davis said. “I have proposed that, as a start, to have recycling centers in each of the incorporated communities.”
Davis said he thinks recreational and tourism opportunities would also benefit the county.
“The other thing I would like to do is see more recreational opportunities in the county,” Davis said. “For example, take care of all these people coming in to ride the Hatfield and McCoy Trails. Some of the small businesses are not getting anything from them. We have fishing, kayaking and boating that could be utilized more on the Tug River and the Guyandotte River in the Gilbert area, but there’s no access points or places to get out of the river with a boat. There’s only one place that I know of on the Tug River, and that’s on the Kentucky side, where you can put a boat in the river.”
Democrat Doug Kirk is unopposed in the primary election, set for May 10. He will face the winner of the Republican primary in the general election in November.