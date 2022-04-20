WILLIAMSON — Two candidates will face off in the Republican primary for a seat in the West Virginia State House of Delegates representing the 34th district, which includes southern Mingo County.
Incumbent Mark Dean of Gilbert works in home health. He was first elected to the house in 2016 and has never held any other elected office.
“I was a principal in Mingo County for 15 years, and now I work in the home health industry,” Dean said.
Dean said if re-elected he wants to focus on unfinished road projects and other infrastructure needs in southern West Virginia. He said he feels this will help bring other resources to the area as well.
“I want to focus as many resources to southern West Virginia as possible,” Dean said. “We have several road projects that are only partway completed. We have federal money that we need to be able to draw down … I want to be able to focus on bringing resources, both infrastructure and financial resources to southern West Virginia.”
Dean said he feels he is a good representative of the values his constituents want to see addressed.
“Every job I’ve ever had has been a service job,” Dean said. “I feel like being in the House is also a service job because you’re there representing the people back home. You’re not representing yourself … I’ve always stood with conservative values. I’m 100% pro-life, pro-second amendment, pro-coal. I think I share the values of 95% of Mingo County.”
Dean said his experience in the House should also serve as a plus.
“I’ve got experience being up there,” Dean said. “I’ve already moved up into a couple of leadership positions. I’m chair of two committees, the Natural Resources Committee and the Coalfield Communities Committee which is a new one. I think that institutional knowledge of being there for a little while is a plus.”
Challenger John White of Delbarton has previously served on town council and as a mayor.
“I came back home after graduation and worked here at the family store, furniture store and appliance store,” White said. “Then I started working at the Bank of Mingo. While I was working at the Bank of Mingo, I was a town council member then ran for mayor and won mayor.”
White said he’d like to put some focus on tourism, specifically in relation to fairgrounds for each county.
“One thing I’d like to get for us is like the state of Ohio, where they have fairgrounds in each county,” White said. “I wish we could get a fairground or something for the kids to do. There’s nothing for the kids to do.”
White said he’d also like to see funding for incomplete infrastructure projects.
“I’d love to see if I could get more funding to get King Coal Highway finished,” White said. “We need highways. If we could get the highways in here, Hatfield and McCoy Trails would be like Tennessee, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. It would be just like Dollywood with all these trail riders in here.”
White said ultimately, the area and the state as a whole need more businesses and other opportunities so that people have a reason to stay.
“We need things to do here in southern West Virginia,” White said. “As soon as it got bad, the lumber industry and the coal mining, parents had to move away to get jobs and there weren’t any kids in the school system. My kids said every day there were kids leaving left and right, and we just need stuff for people to stay here.”
The house race for the 34th district will be among the other races on the ballot in the primary election, set for May 10.
Democrat Mark Colegrove of Delbarton is unopposed in the primary. He will face the winner of the Republican race in the November primary election.