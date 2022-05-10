CHARLESTON — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller breezed into the Republican nomination in West Virginia's 1st District race Tuesday, as two GOP incumbents battled for the lone remaining seat in the state's shrinking congressional delegation.
Miller easily overcame four little-known conservative opponents Tuesday. She will now vie for her third term in the House in the fall against Democrat Lacy Watson, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary. Watson, of Bluefield, lost the 2020 Democratic primary in the former 3rd District.
It was too early to call a winner in the competitive 2nd Congressional District GOP primary race, where two incumbent GOP congressmen who have taken dramatically different approaches to their time in office are facing off in one of the most-watched U.S. House primaries on the day's ballot. Reps. David McKinley and Trump-backed Alex Mooney were pitted against each other after West Virginia lost a congressional seat based on the results of the 2020 U.S. census.