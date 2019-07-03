The Williamson Daily News
As announced last month, the Williamson Daily News starting this week will become a weekly newspaper, published on Wednesdays.
The step is being taken for financial reasons, to help align costs to the newspaper's revenues, with the overriding goal of keeping your newspaper viable as your source for news, sports, features and advertising well into the future.
The weekly publication will continue to have the content you've become accustomed to, with many of the features and contributing writers carrying over into the Wednesday editions. And between publication days, news and sports updates will continue to be posted on the newspaper's website, www.williamsondailynews.com, which is accessible to all Daily News subscribers. Also, recognizing the timeliness of such news, obituary notices will be posted online within a day of being submitted to the Daily News.
Subscription rates will be adjusted at a new rate of $6 per month, and customers who already have made payments will have their subscriptions adjusted accordingly.
Readers who have any questions or comments concerning their subscriptions should call the customer service department at 304-526-4005.
Meanwhile, the Daily News continues to urge readers to submit news items regarding their organizations, themselves or their families.
The Daily News especially likes to share celebrations news, and readers are invited to send announcements such as engagements, weddings, anniversaries, births, birthdays, awards, promotions and recognitions by email (the preferred method) to WDNews@HDMediaLLC.com or by regular mail to Celebration News, Williamson Daily News, 38 W. 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV 25661.