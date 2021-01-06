DELBARTON — The Medical Office Program at Mingo Extended Learning Center in Delbarton is accepting applications for the 2021 school year, according to a news release.
This program includes courses to prepare for work in a medical office and includes opportunities to become a Certified Medial Administrative Assistant (CMAA).
An opportunity to challenge the CMA (Medical Assistant) exam is also available.
Industry partnerships provide work-based internships, often leading to professional employment. Financial aid is also available.
For program information or to apply, contact the school at 304-475-3347 ext. 16 or 25 or email Charlotte Stewart at cdstewart@k12.wv.us.
The Mingo Extended Learning Center is located at 165 Bulldog Blvd., in Delbarton in the old Mingo County Vocational School building, adjacent to Burch PK-8.
The program begins Tuesday, Jan. 19.