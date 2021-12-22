GRIFFITHSVILLE, W.Va. — Growing the perfect Christmas tree is an art — one that the Wilkerson family has spent the past 50 years working to perfect.
The original 58-acre tract of land was purchased by Percy W. Wilkerson on Sept. 24, 1945. During the 1950s, the farm served as a polled Hereford cattle farm that had two large draft horses as its main source of power. Most of the food used was grown on the farm with only a limited amount derived from retail groceries in the area.
In December 1960, Percy passed away, and the farm came under the ownership of his son, Larry M. Wilkerson.
In early in 1971, Larry and Syble Wilkerson planted their first 3,000 Christmas trees. In 1997, the Wilkersons purchased additional land that joins the older plots of the farm, bringing the total acreage to around 75.
Larry — who served on the board for Lincoln County schools — passed away in July at 83. The farm is now ran primarily by his son-in-law and grandson, Jeff and Landin Harper.
“We kind of market this farm as a family experience,” Landin said. “We have our signs out, we have things for kids. We paint rocks that if a kid finds them we have a treasure chest for them. We just try to make it about the experience. That was what my grandpa always wanted.”
Landin said each spring, they typically plant around 2,000 trees. Once these trees reach waist height, they are trimmed so they will grow in the iconic Christmas tree shape since that does not happen naturally.
Landin added that their trees typically grow about a foot a year, so when a family comes to take a tree home it has usually spent approximately seven years being cared for on the farm.
Landin said the farm is almost completely maintained by members of the family. He said continuing the farm also helps them to honor his grandfather’s legacy.
“Everybody helps here,” Landin said. “It’s a family farm, that’s for sure. … My grandpa passed earlier this summer. This is our first year of kind of running it by ourselves, so it’s a tough year for us. But we’re going to keep going, we’re continuing to plant. It’s just what he wanted.”
Landin is also working to instill this tradition in his children who help around the farm in any way they can.
Today, about 13 acres of the farm is planted in Christmas trees and serves as a “Choose and Cut” Christmas tree farm for families all across West Virginia and even from other states. The farm also includes a shop with other decorations and necessities in an effort to serve as a one-stop-shop of sorts for families preparing for the holidays.
Landin said the farm opens annually the weekend after Thanksgiving, and business has picked up so much in the past few years that the farm is now usually only able to remain open for a few weeks. This year, the farm did so well it remained open for approximately one week and sold out for the season.
“Probably the past five years have been just phenomenal for us,” Landin said. “We open up the Saturday after Thanksgiving. There’s really no other farms in this area, and we’re kind of in the perfect spot. Being in Lincoln County, we try to keep our prices as fair as we can, and I think that’s what drives a lot of people here.”
The balance of the farm is a hardwood forest consisting of mostly oak, hickory, maple and poplar trees.