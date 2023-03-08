Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Katherine Calloway

Katherine Calloway

 Courtesy of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

LEWISBURG — For the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) newest regional assistant dean, years spent improving the lives of patients around the world taught her lessons that are proving valuable in the Mountain State.

Katherine Calloway, D.O., MPH, works in the South Central Region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus, which consists of seven regions across the state where third- and fourth-year medical students complete their clinical rotations. The South Central Region encompasses all of West Virginia’s Kanawha, Boone, Logan and Mingo counties and parts of Fayette, Lincoln, Putnam and Wyoming counties.

