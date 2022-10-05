Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WASHINGTON — The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority will receive a $2.1 million grant for sewer system upgrades and roadway improvements at the Mingo County Air Transportation Park, according to a release from the Economic Development Administration.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Economic Development Administration will award $5.3 million in grants to support West Virginia communities economically impacted by the declining use of coal and the coronavirus pandemic.

