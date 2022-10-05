WASHINGTON — The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority will receive a $2.1 million grant for sewer system upgrades and roadway improvements at the Mingo County Air Transportation Park, according to a release from the Economic Development Administration.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Economic Development Administration will award $5.3 million in grants to support West Virginia communities economically impacted by the declining use of coal and the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Biden Administration is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,” Raimondo said. “These EDA investments will support West Virginia businesses as they work to build stronger, more robust local economies.”
The other portion of this announced funding will go to Warm Springs Public Service District in Berkeley Springs, which will receive a $3.2 million grant for water and sewer system upgrades to support business growth and job creation.
This Economic Development Administration investment in Mingo County will be matched with $520,000 in local funds and is expected to create 30 jobs, retain 15 jobs and generate $4 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
“Great news for Mingo County,” said Mingo County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Leasha Johnson in a post sharing the news. “This EDA investment will provide the last needed infrastructure component to Appalachian Regional Airport, readying hundreds of acres for new business development. It’s been a long journey, but we’re incredibly proud of this accomplishment and excited to complete this critically important development.”
Both Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) commented on the announced funding for West Virginia.
“Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and today’s announcement is great news for Berkeley Springs and Mingo County,” Manchin said. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and these investments in Morgan and Mingo counties will upgrade water, wastewater and roadway infrastructure, which will strengthen economic development and boost our growing tourism industry. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and I will continue working with the EDA to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”
“The EDA is a key partner for communities that are innovating and growing, and today’s announcement is another example of that collaboration and support,” Capito said. “With this funding, both Berkeley Springs and Williamson will be able to upgrade their water and sewer systems, drive business investments and create jobs. I’m excited to see the benefits these grants bring to West Virginia, and as the top Republican on the committee that oversees EDA, I’ll continue to look for ways to support our local economies.”
These projects are funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities initiative, through which Economic Development Administration awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal. Assistance to Coal Communities projects support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development and re-employment opportunities.