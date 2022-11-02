Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority was recently named among recipients of grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

USDA West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn announced 11 West Virginia organizations will receive grants totaling $658,900 for economic and community development projects through the Rural Business Development Grant Program.

