MORGANTOWN — The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority was recently named among recipients of grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
USDA West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn announced 11 West Virginia organizations will receive grants totaling $658,900 for economic and community development projects through the Rural Business Development Grant Program.
“At Rural Development — we are advocates for, investors in, and partners to rural communities and the people, businesses and organizations within those communities,” Thorn said. “The 11 Rural Business Development Grant investments announced today are a testament to our commitment to create jobs, spur economic growth, diversify our local economies and build resilient communities across the Mountain State.”
Mingo County Redevelopment Authority has received $50,000 to support new business development and existing business expansion around the Hatfield McCoy Trails, small businesses affected by the decline of coal industry on the COVID-19 pandemic. A $12,525 applicant contribution will be part of the project.
In West Virginia, 10 other organizations will also benefit from grants through the Rural Business Development Grant Program.
The Rural Business Development Grant Program is designed to provide technical assistance and training for small rural businesses. For more information on the program and how to apply, contact Jesse Gandee at jesse.gandee@usda.gov.
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.
This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.