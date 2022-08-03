WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority recently shared its newly developed strategic plan with the Mingo County Commission.
Leasha Johnson, executive director of the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, said the authority conducted approximately 30 stakeholder interviews and 250 public survey responses to put together a plan for the area.
“We started during COVID having the Marshall Center for Business and Economic Research to prepare a strategic plan for the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority,” Johnson said. “The plan basically sets forth some strategic initiatives for the Redevelopment Authority as they pertain to economic development. It’s not as comprehensive as the Mingo County Commission’s comprehensive master plan that was last updated in 2007, so it doesn’t address a lot of things like public housing and emergency services and transportation throughout the county.”
Johnson said areas of focus in the plan include public health, tourism, business and workforce and infrastructure.
“It identifies strengths and challenges in all of these different initiatives,” Johnson said. “You know, the public feels like developing small business as well as attracting large manufacturers is very important. Those respondents also feel that broadband and cellular infrastructure is important for Mingo County’s economic development.”
Johnson said the public response to help put the plan together allowed there to be a wide range of focus areas.
“The strategic planning process was very arms-length and transparent,” Johnson said. “They interviewed a lot of community stakeholders. I think even former Commissioner Gavin Smith participated in an interview when we first started this project. … They reviewed a lot of the current and former planning documents of the county, they conducted interviews of our board members as well as I think we obtained over 250 public survey responses. We got a really good response as to what the general public thinks our strategic plans should be.”
Johnson said the goal of developing the plan is to start seeing some positive change and moves forward for the county.
Johnson also encouraged the commission to work with the Redevelopment Authority in the future to update its own comprehensive master plan since the newest one was created 15 years ago.
The commission also approved signing four tracts of land over to the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority in the Borderlands area as there are potential interested buyers for the properties. Johnson said she is excited for the possibility of getting these properties back onto the county’s tax books to generate revenue.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.