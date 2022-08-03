Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority recently shared its newly developed strategic plan with the Mingo County Commission.

Leasha Johnson, executive director of the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, said the authority conducted approximately 30 stakeholder interviews and 250 public survey responses to put together a plan for the area.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you