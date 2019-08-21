Williamson Daily News
DELBARTON - A Red Jacket man was arrested Aug. 13 after he allegedly threw a telephone and hit his 83-year-old grandmother at her home.
David Lee Manns, 35, of Red Jacket was charged with domestic assault and battery as well as obstructing and assault on a police officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
The Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a call on Scarlet Road in Delbarton from an elderly female stating her grandson had hit her with a telephone.
The trooper entered the home and found the defendant sitting on the couch. The officer asked Manns to stand up so he could conduct a safety search, at which point Manns became belligerent and began screaming at the officer. After lunging at the officer, he was taken into custody.
Manns was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate David Justice and was sent to Southwestern Regional Jail, where he is being held on a $4,000 bail.
Here are recent arrests in Mingo County, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
FLEEING, DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Mark Cline, 42, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with two counts of felony fleeing, destruction of property, driving revoked-DUI, improper registration, and defective equipment, by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department.
PSEUDOEPHEDRINE ALTERED: Hazel Mullins, 36, of Dublin, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with felony altering of pseudoephedrine to the form of methamphetamine after she was found with 38.1 grams of the substance by the MCSD and the Kermit Police Department. She was also charged with no insurance and improper registration.
RECKLESS, FLEEING: David Randall Leake, 36, of Pemberton was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with reckless driving and fleeing from an officer in a vehicle by the Williamson Police Department.
DUI: Adrienne Cox, 38, of Lenore was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with driving under the influence, no insurance and expired registration by the WPD
DUI: Eric Jason Linkenhoker, 44, of Hardy, Kentucky, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with driving under the influence-1st offense by the WPD after he was found slumped over behind the driver's seat of a running vehicle in the parking lot of Williamson Memorial Hospital. He was also served warrants for leaving the scene of an accident, false statements to an officer, no registration and no insurance stemming from an incident back in July.
SIMPLE POSSESSION: Garrett Hunter Lowe, 31, of Iaeger was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with simple possession, marijuana, by the WVSP. Aside from the substance believed to be marijuana, the trooper also discovered multiple items that would be used for smoking meth or crack inside the vehicle.
OBSTRUCTING: Rachel Beth Browning, 40, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with obstructing an officer by the WVSP.
FALSE INFO: Shelia C. Cline, 49, of Gilbert was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with providing false information to a police officer by the WVSP.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Christopher Neil Brewer, 45, of Kermit was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with domestic battery and unlawful restraint of another person by the MCSD.
DRIVING REVOKED: Johnny Lee Caudill Jr., 36, of Mallory was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with driving suspended, driving revoked-DUI, no operators and speeding by the WPD.