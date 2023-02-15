HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, housed at Marshall University, is partnering with Coal River Coffee Company to create an exclusive blend to sell in order to raise scholarship funds for the network.
The first roast will raise funds for the Collegiate Recovery Network scholarship fund, which is available to any student in West Virginia. The ultimate goal is to develop additional roasts specific to each school in the network, with proceeds going toward their institutional recovery scholarship funds.
The Collegiate Recovery Network selected Coal River Coffee Company to partner with on this project because they’re passionate about driving change in their local communities and being part of the solutions. To learn more, visit coalrivercoffee.com/product-page/recovery-roast.
The West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network is an partnership that offers peer recovery support services on 10 higher education campuses. It is supported by federal State Opioid Response funding. The network is composed of the following institutions: BridgeValley Community and Technical College, Bluefield State College, Concord University, Marshall University, Mountwest Community and Technical College, New River Community and Technical College, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, West Virginia Osteopathic School of Medicine, West Virginia State University, and West Virginia Institute of Technology.
Café Appalachia, located in South Charleston, has agreed to be the first local restaurant to partner with the WVCRN and begin serving the Recovery Roast as their signature house blend. Café Appalachia is a social enterprise helping to break the cycle of addiction by providing prevention, treatment and reintegration programs for women. To learn more, visit https://www.pollen8wv.org/cafe-appalachia.
Virginia Commonwealth University started this initiative and is providing mentorship for the launch of this project.
To donate to the WVCRN Scholarship Fund, mail a check or money order to PO BOX 994, Huntington WV 25713. For more information about the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and view available scholarships, visit wvcollegiaterecovery.com.