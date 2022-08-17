Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Kathy Ireland Recovery Center recently opened in the Williamson Memorial Hospital building.

Kathy Ireland Recovery Center in Williamson offers both detox and a residential recovery program to West Virginia residents. Executive Director Jennifer Reed said the center focuses on all types of addiction.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

