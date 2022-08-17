WILLIAMSON — The Kathy Ireland Recovery Center recently opened in the Williamson Memorial Hospital building.
Kathy Ireland Recovery Center in Williamson offers both detox and a residential recovery program to West Virginia residents. Executive Director Jennifer Reed said the center focuses on all types of addiction.
“We offer residential and detox services,” Reed said. “Basically, we help anyone who is wanting to get off substance use disorders. It’s not just substances like drugs or anything in particular, but it’s alcohol. We can house them as well.”
The 46-bed facility’s purpose is to help stabilize symptoms of substance use disorder and create a smoother transition to an outpatient program or aftercare services.
“Depending on the individual, especially when it comes to the detox side, the detoxification process can take from three to 10 days,” Reed said. “The purpose of detoxification is to provide a medical mediation process that is specifically geared toward assisting a substance abuser through the experience of acute withdrawal.”
Reed said the residential side offers a 28-day program that includes medical assistance tailored to each individual.
“That entails medically-assisted treatment programs,” Reed said. “We offer vivitrol, we offer suboxone, and we also have a contract with the methadone clinic at the Williamson Treatment Center, and if we have anyone that would prefer to do methadone then we will go there and let them get their doses and then we will bring them back to our facility.”
Reed said those who enter the program are offered 24-hour monitoring within the secure facility. She said the treatment cycle includes group and individual therapy and a clinical team to address mental health.
“The main goal of the residential center is to allow addicts the time that they need to cope and minimize the risk of relapse,” Reed said. “Once they finish our 28-day side of the facility, we have a care coordinator, and she’s the case manager who will help them move on to find them a long-term treatment facility that will help them be successful when they leave our program.”
Before this interview, Reed was helping to throw a surprise birthday party for a patient. She said days like that are a perfect example of the rounded approach of the center.
“A lot of these people who come through our facility, some of them started using drugs at the age of 9 or 10,” Reed said. “They never got to live their childhood. They never got to be a child and have the birthday parties and to have the things they wanted. Having that and celebrating a birthday today knowing she is 60 days clean, that’s what it’s all about. Coming into a treatment facility you want to feel welcome, you want to feel warm, you want to be able to go somewhere where you know that you’re going to get the help that you need.”
Reed said they have a scholarship program available for anyone seeking assistance who does not have medical insurance.
“Here at Kathy Ireland Recovery Center, we don’t want to turn anybody away,” Reed said. “We want to make sure that everybody is healthy, that they are sustained and that they live a good recovery.”
Reed said her goals at the center are personal because she is a life-long resident of Mingo County.
“I’ve always had a passion for this,” Reed said. “I’ve always wanted to see Williamson shine again. We have always needed a detox and a residential treatment program to help patients in our area, to help addicts who need something. What I really want to see and my focus here is most is bringing hope back in again. When you can bring hope again, nothing can surpass that. We desperately needed this in our area, and having this is something that is going to be a positive impact.”
Reed said the center plans to be able to expand to offer services to Kentucky residents as well.