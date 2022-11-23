Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo County Courthouse.JPG
Mingo County Courthouse in Williamson.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission Board of Canvassers is set to conduct a recount in the race for Mingo County Circuit Clerk.

According to a notice that went out Friday, candidate Audrey Gay Smith filed a request for a recount limited to early voting, precinct 59 in Varney, precinct 43 in Kermit and precinct 44 in Marrowbone.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

