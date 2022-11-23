WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission Board of Canvassers is set to conduct a recount in the race for Mingo County Circuit Clerk.
According to a notice that went out Friday, candidate Audrey Gay Smith filed a request for a recount limited to early voting, precinct 59 in Varney, precinct 43 in Kermit and precinct 44 in Marrowbone.
The recount is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Mingo County Courthouse. The date of the recount is set by the board of canvassers and can be no sooner than three days after the notice of recount is served to the persons involved, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Democratic incumbent Lonnie Hannah of Williamson garnered 50.59% of the vote. He was challenged by Republican Smith of Gilbert, who lost the race by 68 votes, according to official race results.
In the specific precincts listed in the recount request notice, Smith lost by 55 votes in precinct 59, 45 votes in precinct 43 and 26 votes in precinct 44.
According to the Best Practices Guide for Recounts issued by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, the declaration of results, announcement of the 48-hour recount period and bond requirement for demanding a recount all occur at the completion of canvass.
The board of canvassers sets the amount of bond for a recount “in a reasonable amount with good sufficient surety” but not to exceed $300.
Within 24 hours after the notice of recount is served, the person served with the notice has the opportunity to notify the board in writing that they intend to preserve their right to demand a recount of precincts not requested in the original recount request or continue the recount if it is stopped by a requestor at any point, who shall also furnish the same bond.
The county commission oversees the recount in the case of a county or statewide election. All procedures must be conducted under the supervision of a quorum of the board. The recount teams consist of four people — two to count, and two to tally. Each team of two must be of opposite political parties.
Additionally, everyone working in the recount proceedings must be deputized in writing and take an oath that they will faithfully perform their duties.
In Mingo County, nearly 6,000 of the county’s 16,576 registered voters came out to the polls for a voter turnout of about 36%.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.