Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.