The winter boat launch ramp at R.D. Bailey Lake in Justice, West Virginia, is temporarily closed to the public, according to a news release.
Recent heavy rainfall caused the second highest pool of record (1111.50 msl) and washed a significant amount of drift and debris into the lake, which accumulated at the base of the dam. The R.D. Bailey Dam holds back water during high water events to help reduce flooding downstream, but that also means crews must deal with the drift and debris that follows.
Workers and employees with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, must dispose of the debris before the winter boat launch ramp can reopen. Trash must be separated out and properly disposed, while natural materials (tree limbs, logs) will be safely burned on site.
R.D. Bailey Lake will begin raising to summer pool elevation on April 1, and it will take approximately 10 to 14 days.
For more information, contact the Public Affairs Office at 304-399-5353.