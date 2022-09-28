HUNTINGTON — The Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to drawdown the R.D. Bailey Lake in Wyoming and Mingo counties to winter pool elevation earlier than normal this year, according to a news release. This action will allow for a new waterline crossing between the Big Branch Day Use Area and Guyandotte Point Recreation Area to be completed during more favorable weather conditions and providing a larger access to the shoreline area.
Normally, drawdown begins on Nov. 1 and Winter Pool is reached on Dec. 1. This year the drawdown to winter pool will begin Oct. 15. The water level is expected to drop around 2 feet per day until winter pool is achieved around Nov. 1.