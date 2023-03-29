WILLAIMSON — The Mingo County Overdose Crisis Line is a free resource for anyone experiencing or observing a potential overdose.
The program is provided by The Mingo County Health Department. The aim of this program is to quickly get someone with a chemical dependency into a rehabilitation facility.
To report an overdose, contact the Mingo County Health Department website, scan QR Code, or call 304-355-5778 where the reporter will be asked a few questions and will remain anonymous.
Keith Blankenship, administrator of the Mingo County Health Department said, “The program has helped 200 individuals in the past year be transferred to an inpatient and outpatient facility.”
According to Shawn Marcum, LPN, handle with care coordinator and harm reduction clinical care for the Mingo County Health Department, ‘The QR Code is something new that Mingo County Health Department has started to increase our outreach response and to hopefully increase the amount of people that we are able to provide assistance to. Hopefully, it will allow us to reach the population that is afraid to report a potential overdose case about remaining anonymous.”
After receiving your anonymous report, the Quick Response Team will respond within 24-72 hours to assist the overdosed person or family member with free recovery resources. Resources may include education, counseling, outpatient services, or transportation to an inpatient recovery center.
The Mingo County Health Department urges anyone in immediate danger to contact 911 for life threatening situations.
