Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Periods of rain. High 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.