CINDERELLA — The Mingo County Board of Education’s approval to purchase four new buses led to a discussion about why federal stimulus money cannot be used to provide air conditioning on buses.
Board members already previously approved the purchase of three buses from Worldwide Equipment during their regular session June 14. The latest action approved the purchase of an additional bus per this year’s state allotment of new bus purchases, according to Mingo County Schools Director of Transportation Joe Howard.
Howard said the total expenditures for the new buses amounts to $415,308. Howard asked for an additional approval of purchasing air conditioning for the new buses, which costs approximately $10,000 per bus, saying that if that trend continues every year, then their entire fleet will eventually be equipped with air conditioning.
“I’m not sure at this point if we’ve been approved, but we’d like to order these buses with air conditioning at this time,” Howard said. “Four to five a year, you know, it will be gradual, but it will be a step in that direction, and in 10 short years, we will have almost the whole fleet covered with air conditioning.”
Board member Machelle McCormick suggested staggering the new buses — two per each school, for example — to prevent having any part of the county feel that they unfairly did not receive a bus with air conditioning. Board member Sabrina Grace said the idea of using the county’s money from the federal COVID-19 stimulus acts to add air conditioning to more buses had been discussed.
Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch said he asked state officials about that idea and was advised it is not permitted.
Branch read an email from Elizabeth McCoy, who works for the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Federal Programs, in which she wrote that CDC guidelines recommend opening windows on buses to improve airflow, therefore making the installation of air conditioners not considered an “improvement” under the guidelines for spending the stimulus money.
“This is ridiculous, because we can use it to give people more school days and we can use it to fix HVAC at the schools, but we can’t use it to put on buses where the air circulation is probably worse than it is in the classroom? That makes zero sense to me,” Grace said, “and we can give away a million-dollar lottery and new trucks, and I know I said this and I was quoted last month, but that makes zero sense.”
“Maybe if somebody wins the BabyDog lottery, they can give us $400,000 of their million dollars for our buses since we can’t use that,” Grace quipped. “That’s a crock.”
Howard compared it to other facility upgrades that have happened in the county.
“It’s just like how we got a new high school in one area, and we had to wait on the next one,” Howard said. “I know what you’re saying. I hate to be the parent that says little Billy is going on the new bus with air conditioning and little Bobby has to be on this old bus.”
Branch lamented that the county is at mercy of following what the state department tells them. Grace clarified that she is not upset with the leaders at the county level.
“I’m not upset with you all, that’s not it,” Grace said. “This is ridiculous, I mean, it’s asinine how you justify ‘you can do it for this, but you can’t do it for that,’ and then they’re throwing money away and then the Legislature says, ‘Well, the lottery wasn’t from us, we had no say, but now we have say in COVID money,’ well you know what? They need to do better, because other states are doing stuff that we ‘can’t’ do? That’s just ridiculous. It’s shameful, honestly, and who pays the price? Our kids, and I’m kind of sick of it.
“I’m emailing her (McCoy) tomorrow,” Grace said.
Howard and board president James Ed Baisden suggested that using the money for an entire bus purchase, instead of just for air conditioning, might be possible.
Grace then asked how the county determines where each bus is used. Howard said a number of factors are considered, such as mileage, route length, age of the bus and even the driver.
“Usually, it’s the time on the bus and the miles on the bus that the children spend,” Howard said. “You know, we try to keep the ones that are on the bus over an hour more comfortable with new buses. There’s a number of issues that come into play, but that’s basically how we do it.”
Board members unanimously motioned to approve the purchase of four buses — with air conditioning — from Worldwide Equipment.
Howard also discussed two other potential purchases: a lift to be used by the county’s maintenance department at the suggestion of an insurance agent, and a Ford F-350 to be assigned to the transportation department. The low bid for the lift comes from Advance Auto at $30,000, and the low bid for the truck, which includes a diesel engine, is $45,520.