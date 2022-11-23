Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

LENORE — First Lady Cathy Justice visited Lenore PK-8 last week for a “Pup Rally’’ to celebrate the arrival of the state’s next therapy dog through the Friends With Paws Communities In Schools program.

The cheerleading team at the school crafted cheers for Kylo, a Black Lab assigned to the school.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

