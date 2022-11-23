LENORE — First Lady Cathy Justice visited Lenore PK-8 last week for a “Pup Rally’’ to celebrate the arrival of the state’s next therapy dog through the Friends With Paws Communities In Schools program.
The cheerleading team at the school crafted cheers for Kylo, a Black Lab assigned to the school.
“Kylo is going to be a great therapy dog for Lenore PK-8,” Justice said. “He scored the highest score possible in the therapy dog disposition text, and I have no doubt that he will exceed expectations in his new home in Mingo County. I look forward to Kylo making many new friends, and I can’t wait to hear the success stories that will come from these relationships.”
First announced in March, the Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in various schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.
The therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety and remove social barriers.
Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances.
Justice and one of the dog’s handlers showed off these skills Kylo possesses with a demonstration for the school’s students. Each trick Kylo successfully completed was met by roaring cheers from the students.
Following last week’s ceremony, students and staff had the chance to greet Kylo.
“Everyone at Lenore PK-8 has been very excited about Kylo’s arrival,” Lenore PK-8 Principal Chris Harris said. “Kylo will be able to help so many children in need of an extra friend who’s there for them unconditionally. I anticipate seeing many positive impacts that Kylo will have on the students at our school.”
Students in the Tug Valley FFA have also been able to gain hands-on experience while assisting in the care of Kylo, according to adviser Craig Hart. Students even groomed Kylo for last week’s event.
The Friends With Paws program is a partnership among the Governor’s Office, West Virginia CIS Nonprofit and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.