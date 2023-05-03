WILLIAMSON — Local health departments house nursing staff to provide information and services to local residents, as is the case in Mingo County.
Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) Jimmy Copley and Shawn Marcum, employees of the Mingo County Health Department, both have a passion for healthcare and a desire to assist others.
Copley and Marcum both work to promote the mission of the Mingo County Health Department, which is to achieve the highest standards in the practice of public health while improving, promoting and protecting the well-being of the community.
Marcum said he is proud to be able to provide needed services to his local community as a nurse.
“I have always been a people person, Marcum said. “With nursing, it allows me to help someone not only physically with a condition they’re experiencing at the moment, but also emotionally as well.”
Copley said that becoming a nurse was a defining moment in his life.
“A nurse is not what you do,” Copley said. “It is what you are. I’m a nurse. It’s not what I do, it’s what I am.”
Marcum and Copley both want citizens in the area to be aware of the extent of services they offer within the department. Clinical services offered at the Mingo County Health Department include, but are not limited to:
- Adult Immunizations
- Child Immunizations
- Health Screenings
- Family Planning
- STD Clinic and Testing
