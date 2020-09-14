WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Health Department issued a public health announcement on Monday concerning a possible COVID-19 exposure.
According to the announcement, a gathering of young adults occurred Thursday, Sept. 10, at Miner Mountain on the King Coal Highway close to Mingo Central High School.
There were young people in attendance who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Health Department.
Mingo County health officials are encouraging all who were at the function to self-quarantine for 14 days.
At any time during the 14-day quarantine should COVID-19 type symptoms develop — such as a fever, cough, loss of taste, etc. — the Health Department asks that you contact your health care provider immediately for medical advice and instructions.
“At this time, limited information is available to the health department,” the announcement said. “But we believe that it is in the best interest of public health to release what information we do have at this time for all families to best take care of their loved ones if they were in attendance at this function. We can confirm this was an unauthorized event and was not part of any type of school function. The Mingo County Schools did not in any way authorize this function.”
Fifty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mingo County from Saturday, Sept. 5, to Sunday, Sept. 13.
That brings the total number of cases in the county to 351 and brings September’s positive case count to 85. August had a total of 119 cases, July had 130 cases, and June had 17 cases.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, Mingo County has seen 5,035 people tested with 351 positive results and 4,684 negative cases. Two hundred people have recovered from the coronavirus, and the county has experienced seven COVID-19 related deaths, leaving Mingo County with 144 cases as either active or pending active, according to the MCHD.
Currently, the WV DHHR Dashboard reports 94 of these 144 active laboratory confirmed cases, and the School Alert System for Mingo County is orange.
All confirmed active cases will be asked to isolate. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine, and both will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect patient privacy, no other information about the persons will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders.
Those who feel they need to be tested should contact a primary care provider, a local hospital or a local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.