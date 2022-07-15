HUNTINGTON -- The Marshall University Psychology Clinic is expanding its therapy offerings by providing Parent-Child Interaction Therapy, according to a news release. Parent-Child Interaction Therapy is a short-term, specialized behavior management program designed for young children experiencing behavioral and/or emotional difficulties and their families.
The therapy teaches caregivers to manage their child’s difficult behaviors, while increasing their positive behaviors. It works with the child and caregiver together to improve behavior and reduce parenting stress and consists of weekly sessions conducted in two treatment phases: Child-Directed Interaction -- caregivers are taught the PRIDE skills: Praise, Reflect, Imitate, Describe and Enjoyment. These skills promote positive child behaviors. -- and Parent-Directed Interaction -- caregivers learn to use effective commands and discipline procedures. The PCIT therapist helps caregivers manager their child’s behaviors in many settings.
“(The therapy) is an effective treatment that helps strengthen the relationship between caregivers and their young children,” said Dr. Jennifer Tiano, a certified trainer in Parent-Child Interaction Therapy at the Psychology Clinic. “The Marshall University Psychology Clinic has a large group of students who have been trained in this program. We are very excited to offer these much-needed services to the families in our area.”
The Marshall University Psychology Clinic is run by the Department of Psychology to serve as a training facility for graduate students enrolled in the clinical psychology program at Marshall University. The clinic provides high quality, low cost psychological services to individuals on the campus and from the local community. The psychology clinic provides psychotherapy, psychological assessment, group psychotherapy and educational workshops.
For more information, call 304-696-2772 or visit www.marshall.edu/psych/clinics/campus-psychology-clinic/.