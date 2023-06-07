CHARLESTON — County commissions have weighed in on an American Electric Power-controlled utility plan to raise rates $641.7 million to cover fuel costs.
You can, too.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission will have public comment hearings covering three Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power fuel cost cases. The 2023 case is for the utilities’ $641.7 million rate hike request filed last month. In the 2022 case, in which the PSC denied the companies’ $297 million fuel cost rate hike pending its staff’s review of whether the companies’ policies for maintaining adequate fuel inventory levels are prudent.
A PSC-ordered independent review released last month found the utilities showed imprudent fuel procurement oversight that warrants them being disallowed more than $200 million in cost recovery. The PSC required staff to review the utilities’ fuel procurement in the 2021 case the hearings will cover.
The hearings will be on July 11 in Huntington, July 12 in Princeton, July 24 in Charleston and Aug. 21 in Wheeling. Announcements with details about times and locations will be sent closer to the scheduled date of each public comment hearing, the PSC said.
“We highly value the feedback from the public when making decisions on cases such as these,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said in a news release.
The evidentiary hearing for the 2021 and 2022 fuel cost cases will be held starting Sept. 5 at the PSC’s headquarters in Charleston. The evidentiary hearing for the 2023 fuel cost case will start immediately after the first hearing ends and finish by Sept. 8, the PSC said.
The PSC-ordered review suggested the PSC disallow $202.7 million in cost under-recovery, finding Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power didn’t pursue longer-term or creative approaches to obtain fuel needed for higher capacity factors, or use rates, required by the PSC. The review was conducted by Critical Technological Consulting, a Mesa, Arizona-based power industry-focused consulting firm better known as CTC.
“There is no question that what has now grown to an almost $600 million [under-recovery] in APCo’s and Wheeling Power’s energy costs was significantly impacted by the Companies’ failure to secure reasonably priced coal supplies and optimally run their coal plants,” Consumer Advocate Division Director Robert Williams said in an email this month.
The Consumer Advocate Division is the independent arm of the PSC charged with representing residential ratepayers’ interests.
The PSC has approved more than $174 million in fuel cost rate hikes for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power since 2020.
The Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer county commissions have filed letters of protest against the utilities’ latest rate hike proposal.
The Kanawha County Commission cited Gazette-Mail reporting that the average residential bill for Appalachian Power customers increased 182% from 2006 to 2022 and that AEP, Appalachian Power’s parent company, paid its CEO $15 million in 2021.
“Clearly, APCo’s $641.7 million request, in this case, is the embodiment of corporate greed at its worst,” the Kanawha County Commission wrote in its letter filed May 2.
“It is within the hearts of this commission that these increases would be unjust and unfair,” the Cabell County Commission wrote in its letter dated May 2.
The Fayette County Commission urged the PSC to uphold its original denial from February of the utilities’ $297 million rate increase request.
Predicting in its filing that a $641.7 million rate hike would cause a “great burden” on customers if implemented in a single rate increase, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power submitted two alternative proposals.
One alternative is spreading the recovery amount over three years, which would result in a first-year rate hike of $293.1 million, or 12.1% for residential customers.
The other alternative is to securitize the under-recovery and other costs over a multi-year period, raising residential rates by 3.5% for the $88.8 million the companies say is needed to meet projected fuel costs.
The second option is enabled by a law passed by the state Legislature in March with the utilities’ backing: House Bill 3308. HB 3308, in part, authorizes the PSC to issue financing orders to utilities to allow recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds.
Customers are paying roughly $150 million annually for the remaining undepreciated balances of the Amos and Mountaineer plants, and securitizing those assets would eliminate that amount, Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye said.