Hearings to come
The West Virginia Public Service Commission will have public comment hearings on Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power fuel cost cases, including the utilities’ $641.7 million rate hike request.

CHARLESTON — County commissions have weighed in on an American Electric Power-controlled utility plan to raise rates $641.7 million to cover fuel costs.

