CHARLESTON — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s application for a middle-mile broadband infrastructure expansion project in Logan and Mingo counties and an associated cost recovery mechanism.
The West Virginia Legislature passed legislation in 2020 allowing the PSC to review written plans submitted by electric utilities to construct middle-mile fiber broadband assets within the power supply zone utilizing existing and new utility assets and for an associated cost recovery mechanism.
The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority provided a quarterly update during the Mingo County Commission June 2. This included information about the broadband project.
Executive Director Lisa Johnson said at that time Appalachian Power had an application in to the West Virginia Public Service Commission for a broadband pilot project for the area. She said if it was approved, it would allow AEP to build out their smart grid system to run extra strands of fiber. Those strands would then be leased to internet provider GigaBeam.
“As you all are probably aware, AEP has a current application right now with the Public Service Commission to allow an internet service provider by the name of GigaBeam to provide both fixed wireless and hardwired fiber to certain areas of Mingo County,” Johnson said. “It’s an innovative project that AEP has been proposing and undertaking for the last couple of years. It’s probably our best and most cost-effective way of getting broadband expansion into a lot of unserved and even underserved areas in Mingo County.”
Johnson said the chosen projects would have to meet the FCC guidelines for what is considered unserved and underserved areas in the county.
Appalachian Power proposed building a middle-mile broadband infrastructure expansion project for construction and installation of more than 400 miles of fiber in Logan and Mingo counties.
It is estimated that there are 15,200 currently unserved potential customers, both residential and business, in Logan and Mingo counties. It is also estimated that 60% of the unserved residents and 90% of unserved businesses in the project area would take the new broadband service, once it is offered.
Appalachian Power will be allowed to recover costs of the investment through a Broadband Surcharge applied to customers’ bills. The estimated cost to residential customers is projected to be less than 20 cents per month systemwide.
“Lack of broadband service has a crippling effect in rural areas of West Virginia,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Businesses, schools and students have suffered and fallen behind due to the lack of connectivity. The Public Service Commission is pleased to be able to play a role in getting West Virginia connected.”
The projected capital cost for the project is approximately $61.3 million with an annual operations and maintenance cost of approximately $1.2 million in the first year and $1.74 million per year in future years.