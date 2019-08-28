Williamson Daily News
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. - Progress is being made at Pikeville Medical Center's newest clinic, which is set to open this fall in South Williamson, Kentucky.
PMC's South Williamson Primary Care and Specialty Clinic will be in the old K-Mart/Magic Mart building inside the Southside Mall.
Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn announced the purchase in July.
PMC has had a specialty clinic in South Williamson for several years. Due to structural issues beyond the control of PMC, the specialty clinic at 411 Central Ave., South Williamson, Kentucky, closed temporarily in July during construction at the new location.