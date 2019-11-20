Jessie Spaulding, race director of the Inaugural H.O.P.E. 5K, and the Tug Valley Road Runners Club, presented checks worth $1,053.34 each to representatives of Crossroads Recovery Home, Tug Valley Recovery Shelter and Logan-Mingo Mental Health Anchor Point on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Coal House in downtown Williamson. Spaulding, who is the Fresh Start coordinator for Mingo County, collaborated with TVRR President Alexis Batausa to make the event possible.
The H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Evolve) 5K was designed as a way to to potentially give a struggling addict an outlet while also raising money for recovery. In lieu of a registration fee, participants in the race were asked to give any denomination of their choosing to be donated back into recovery to fight the drug addiction in Mingo County.