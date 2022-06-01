WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center is partnering with Facing Hunger Foodbank to provide tailored food boxes to diabetic patients.
These boxes include canned vegetables, tuna, peanut butter, dry pinto beans, brown rice, quick oats, pasta and canned fruit. Patients are also provided fresh produce, meat and other canned goods at the distributions.
Marketing and nutrition manager Kristin DeBoard said these distributions take place on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month.
While patients have to receive care from Williamson Health and Wellness to qualify for the diabetic boxes, DeBoard said the distribution also includes senior boxes and other programs.
The diabetic food box program was implemented after grant funding from the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington last year in the amount of $150,000.