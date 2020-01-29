WILLIAMSON — Walkers and runners will have a great excuse to get in a few miles with their pets next month when they participate in the seventh annual Cause for Paws 10K/5K/1 Mile Walk presented by the Tug Valley Road Runners Club, according to a news release.
The popular race is set for Saturday, Feb. 15. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and participants will hit the courses at 11 a.m. Registration and the starting line will be at Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College in West Williamson.
“We start this race a little later in the morning due to winter temperatures,” said Leigh Ann Ray, race director for the Cause for Paws. “We like to let it warm up just a bit before we start.”
Participants in the three distances are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends out for the event, which is a fundraiser for Save Our Strays (SOS) Animal Rescue, an IRS recognized 501©3 not-for-profit organization in Mingo County.
“We have enjoyed working with SOS over the years,” Ray said. “Their organization is a vital part of our community. Thanks to their efforts and cooperation with the Mingo County Humane Office and other local rescue groups, no animals were euthanized at the Mingo County Animal Control Facility in 2018 or 2019. That’s huge for our area.”
Registration fees for the event are as follows: $30 for the 10K prior to race day, $35 on race day; $20 for the 5K and 1 Mile Walk prior to race day, $25 on race day. Participants will receive a race shirt and finisher medal and have the opportunity to win overall and age awards.
Sponsorship slots are also available for race. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to sponsor the event. Various sponsorship levels are available, Ray said.
“We appreciate our sponsors,” she said. “The more sponsors we have, the more money we can give to SOS.”
Anyone interested in sponsoring the race may do so by contacting Ray at 606-794-3564.
Memorial and honor signs for pets are also available for purchase. The signs feature photos of pets and will line the race courses that day. Signs are $25 if purchased new. Those who purchased signs at last year’s race and want to have them displayed again this year may do so for $10. Contact Ray for more details.
Participants may register for the race at https://www.webscorer.com/members/myracedetails?raceid=206437 at the historic Coal House in downtown Williamson, or at the Williamson Health and Wellness community outreach office in downtown Williamson.