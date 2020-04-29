WILLIAMSON — The United States Postal Service is committed to delivering mail and packages throughout the current pandemic, according to a news release issued from Williamson Postmaster John Masters and Safety Ambassador Cindy Fite.
“We are proud of our role in providing an essential service to every community,” the release said. “The one constant throughout the crisis has been our commitment of filling the vital mission of the Postal Service.
USPS wants to keep their customers and employees safe, and they are asking that customers maintain a safe distance from letter carriers or post office clerks while they are performing their duties.
Also, the release reminded customers not to put anything without postage and not related to USPS business in any mailboxes.
“Our mission is to bind the nation together is achieved through the tireless efforts and sacrifices of our dedicated employees,” the release said. “The outpouring of support you have shown has had a great impact on everyone at the Postal Service. Knowing how much you care means everything to us. On behalf of all employees at the Williamson Post Office, thank you.”
The Center for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Surgeon General have all said there is very low risk that this virus is being spread through mail, according to the release.