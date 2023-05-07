WILLIAMSON – A ribbon cutting event took place May 3 in downtown Williamson for the Post 49 Market, a new indoor location for the Williamson Farmers Market that will be open all year.
The Williamson Health and Wellness Center’s new approach to promote healthy food choices, Post 49 Market offers fresh produce, local meat, fresh eggs, some staple food items, spices, nutrition snacks and more. Post 49 Market has a wide selection of fresh, local foods that are in season for people who are trying to eat healthy on low-sugar or keto diets.