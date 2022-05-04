WILLIAMSON — Questions about a project at the former public pool in Williamson caused some tension during Thursday’s Williamson city council meeting.
Councilman Stuart Hight raised questions during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, as the pool was not an item on Thursday’s agenda.
“I just found out this morning that we’re closing our swimming pool,” Hight said. I’m just going to tell you, and I see some of the park board members are here, I’m very upset about this. … I want to know what’s the reason and why didn’t you all come to the city council and ask us about it.”
Members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Board attended the meeting in anticipation of questions about the project.
“The pool’s been shut down for six years now,” said Executive Director Jarrod Dean. “It loses a lot of its grandfather clauses in up-to-date code for construction.”
Dean said there has been theft and vandalism at the site, and that filling it in is the cost-effective option the park board has determined to take.
Mayor Charles Hatfield said he opposed the pool being filled in because he thought the park board had not explored all options for repairing the pool.
“I spoke to some other people down in Welch,” Hatfield said. “They’ve been very successful for monetizing their public pool. … I really think it’s a mistake to do what you’re doing. I do agree there’s a lot of outrage.”
Hatfield also questioned Dean if a third party had inspected the pool and if a report had been made public.
Dean said he could make the report available to the council but that the park board would continue to move forward with the project.
According to a post on the park board’s Facebook page Wednesday night, the plan is to fill in the pool and convert the area into green space.
“Down through the years the pool has been severely damaged 1. From age, wear and tear and also due to ground settling the pool has developed major cracks in its structure,” the post stated. “Also, if the pool would open back up we would have to repair all these structural issues, plus install new regulated pool drains and also install brand new pumps and a chorine automated system. Then we would need to install a commercial pool liner. The cost would be over $500,000.”
The post also stated that a splash pad and indoor pool facility are in plans from the park board.
“We also plan to construct a large outdoor stage so we can offer many different types of events and festivals but also be used to rent for receptions and weddings,” the post stated. “We do have plans to put in a splash pad which is becoming the new modern water feature in communities. We also, have a placeholder to construct an indoor pool that could be operational 12 months out of the year to provide our kids and families this option in non summer months.”
Dean said the pool has been closed for six years, and asked why questions had not been brought up before work began on the project. Dean also said that discussions of filling in the pool had been taking place for years now, and that the proposed project has been discussed in park board meetings, which are open to the public.
Councilman Mike Casey said he lives in the ward near the pool, and that his property value has dropped due to the current condition of the pool property. Hatfield asked Dean if the board had failed in its duty to maintain the property, which Dean refuted.
As tensions began to rise, Hatfield closed the discussion and asked Dean to make the report available to council. He said the issue could be placed on the council’s next regular session, but also discussed the possibility of hosting a special session specifically to discuss the pool.
Dean again reiterated that the project would continue to move forward.
“All I can say is we’re making major improvements down there with new ball courts and everything else,” Dean said. “We’re moving forward, and it’s our job to move forward. It’s our job to develop, it’s our job to create. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. I know that may be difficult to see when emotions come into play.”