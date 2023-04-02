Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing More Than 30 Rounds at Homes

Isaiah Robinson

WILIAMSON – Police say that over 30 shots were fired on Vinson Street from a maroon Chevy Impala on March 29 on Vinson Street in Williamson.

Williamson City Police arrested and charged Isaiah Robinson, 24 with wanton endangerment, brandishing a weapon and shooting within 500 feet of dwelling.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

