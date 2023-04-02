WILIAMSON – Police say that over 30 shots were fired on Vinson Street from a maroon Chevy Impala on March 29 on Vinson Street in Williamson.
Williamson City Police arrested and charged Isaiah Robinson, 24 with wanton endangerment, brandishing a weapon and shooting within 500 feet of dwelling.
According to the criminal complaint, police said they responded to the scene after a report of an active shooting. Robinson was arrested without incident by Williamson City Police Chief John C. Dotson and Lieutenant Grady P. Dotson on Wednesday afternoon.
The complaint says that Robinson admitted to driving down the street and opening fire into homes and cars. Police Chief Dotson stated, “There were some near hits on some of the people in some of the buildings, and it is a very dangerous situation. There are people that could have died. It appears that while he was driving, he was just spraying randomly shooting over toward one direction.”
He added, “He was using both of them Glock 10mm with a drum magazine and AK-47 pistol with a 30-round magazine. The home that was hit, nobody lives in it, and there was five bullet holes in that house.”
Police said bullets hit several buildings and shot out the window of a car, but there is no clear motive yet.
Police are searching for other suspects that could be involved. Residents in the area are concerned.
“They are rightfully upset and angry, and we are doing everything we can to patrol the area more,” said Dotson.
Robinson had no past police record and he owned the guns legally and worked as a security officer. Police recovered shell casings and shrapnel from the scene where the houses and vehicles were struck during the incident.
As of press time, Robinson was held at the Southern Western Reginal Jail on a $12,000 bond.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.