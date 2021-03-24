WILLIAMSON — A man from Ohio has been placed behind bars after police in Williamson recently recovered a truck that had been reported stolen by U-Haul.
Edd Pack III, 28, of Plain City, Ohio, was arrested March 13 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with grand larceny, improper registration and driving suspended, according to a criminal complaint filed at Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the report, officers received a call that a truck matching the description of a reported stolen vehicle by U-Haul was seen traveling along East 4th Avenue near Peter Street.
Officers located the vehicle, a 2021 Chevy Silverado, letting out a passenger on the side of the road. Officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver, who was identified as Pack, was placed into custody, according to the report.
According to the report, the truck had been altered from its original condition as U-Haul stickers and numbers were removed, the tires were changed, and rims were painted. Police also said the Arizona plate registered to the vehicle had been removed and replaced with a West Virginia license plate.
The vehicle identification number also returned the vehicle entered as stolen reported by the Charleston Police Department. The vehicle was valued at an estimated $30,000.
Pack was also charged with grand larceny for a theft from 2019 where he is accused of stealing a 2013 Red Nissan Juke following an argument.
He was arraigned by Magistrate Donald Sansom and remains lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.
WPD Sgt. J. Marcum was listed as the investigating officer on the report.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Katrena Young, 38, and Darren Parsley, 51, of Williamson were arrested March 12 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
- Abigail Rene’e Chapman, 27, of Williamson was arrested March 12 by the MCSD and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.
- Michael C. Farley, 25, of Lovely, Kentucky, was arrested March 12 by the MCSD and charged with destruction of property, grand larceny and breaking and entering.
- Daniel Joseph Pitts, 47, of Williamson was arrested March 13 by the MCSD and charged with felony fleeing from an officer.
- Jeremy Scott Williamson, 28, of Kermit was arrested March 14 by the MCSD and charged with malicious assault, two counts battery on an officer, brandishing a deadly weapon and three counts obstructing.
- Brandon Bragg, 38, of Lenore was arrested March 16 by the MCSD and charged with breaking and entering and destruction of property.
- Paul Allen Watts, 45, of Genoa was arrested March 17 by the MCSD and charged with altered pseudoephedrine, possession of fentanyl, obstructing and parole violation.
- Bernard Ray Hickman, 39, of Kermit was arrested March 17 by the MCSD and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance and being a person prohibited of possessing a firearm.
- Roy Lee Ailiff III, 29, of Delbarton was arrested March 18 by the MCSD and charged with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.