WILLIAMSON — A Belfry woman was arrested in Williamson after police found several different controlled substances, baggies and a digital scale during a Nov. 9 traffic stop.
Ida K. Castle, 53, was arrested by the Williamson Police Department and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and DUI controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Toyota Echo, driven by Castle, traveling along Prichard Street without headlights. Castle seemed nervous and agitated, and her eyes were bloodshot.
The complaint says that officers asked Castle to perform a standard field sobriety test, and she showed signs of impairment. Castle consented to a search of the vehicle.
Officers discovered a large amount of syringes, pipes and other drug paraphernalia used to smoke meth, according to police. Officers also located approximately 33 800mg Gabapentin, a Schedule 5 controlled substance, packed into seven separate bags; approximately 5 Bayer 20mg; approximately 10 diazepam 5mg, a Schedule 2 controlled substance; approximately .15 grams of a white crystal like substance believed to be meth, a Schedule 1 controlled substance; and one unopened package of suboxone, a Schedule 3 controlled substance.
Officers also located a set of digital scales and individual bags inside the vehicle believed to be used in the distribution of drugs. Castle was also charged with no insurance, no operator’s, driving suspended and no headlights.
Castle was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Jim Harvey and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Here are other recent arrests filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
DUI CAUSING BODILY INJURY: Austin Lee Bailey, 40, of Gilbert was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with DUI causing bodily injury, DUI controlled substance, reckless driving with bodily injury, driving too fast for roadway conditions, left of center and failure to maintain control of vehicle by the West Virginia State Police.
According to the complaint, Bailey’s 2018 Ford Focus crossed center line and connected with another vehicle head-on. The driver of the second vehicle was transported by Elite Care EMS to Man, where she had to be air-lifted to a hospital in Charleston. According to the complaint, Bailey admitted to using pain pills and snorting heroin 30 minutes prior to driving. He also failed several field sobriety tests.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: David Lee Manns, 30, of Delbarton was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with domestic violence by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department after he allegedly made violent physical contact with his elderly mother by grabbing her arm and demanding $5 million she allegedly stole from him. The victim allegedly had bruising along her right arm.