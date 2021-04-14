WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Police Department arrested a Mingo County man on Thursday, April 8, after a dirt bike was stolen from a parking garage belonging to Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson.
John Griffith, 21, of Williamson was charged with felony grand larceny, destruction of property and two counts of conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. The complaint also identifies a co-defendant as “TJ.”
According to the complaint, two men were seen on by hotel security cameras entering the parking garage on Second Avenue in Williamson, cutting the straps from two motorcycles and removing one of the bikes from the garage.
According to WPD Chief Grady Dotson, the stolen bike had not been recovered as of press time, but the department is continuing to investigate the theft.
Dotson said active warrants would be issued for the arrest of the co-defendant on Monday, but the suspect was not named.
According to the report, the total value of the property damaged and or taken was around $7,000.
Griffith was arraigned in Mingo Magistrate Court by David Justice and remains ledged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $25,000 bail.
Chief Dotson, Lt. James Spence and Sgt. Jarrod Marcum were listed on the complaint as the investigating officers.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Dexter Bailey Jr, 40, of Baisden was arrested April 3 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, driving revoked and maintaining a drug vessel.
- Terry Adkins, 29, of Vest, Kentucky, was arrested April 4 by the WPD and MCSD and charged with three counts battery on an officer, destruction of property and three counts obstructing.
- Devon Chase Coleman, 18, of Matewan was arrested April 4 by the MCSD and charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle, reckless driving, disregard of traffic signal, driving unlicensed and possession of a controlled substance.
- Shawn Ferrell, 19, of Stopover was arrested April 5 by the MCSD and charged with fleeing from officer.
- Brittnay Lashay Akers, 24, of Red Jacket was arrested April 5 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny and possession of altered pseudoephedrine.
- Ronald Perkins, 31, of Breeden was arrested April 7 by the MCSD and charged with making threatening acts by a computer and destruction of property.
- Chase Michael Prater, 26, of Williamson was arrested April 9 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with domestic assault and domestic battery. Prater was also charged with domestic assault in a separate complaint for another incident in September 2020.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.