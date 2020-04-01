WILLIAMSON — A Columbus, Ohio, man was arrested last week in Williamson following a short pursuit with police that ended on the Williamson H. Larry Tackett Memorial Bridge, which connects West Virginia to Kentucky.
Justin Antonio Jones, also known as Justin Patterson, 34, was arrested March 22 by the Williamson Police Department and is facing multiple charges including felony fleeing, DUI, fleeing while DUI and destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers saw Jones operating a black 2020 Nissan along Vinson Street in Williamson. Officers knew that Jones’ license was suspended/revoked for DUI and numerous unpaid citations, and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The complaint says that Jones turned toward the rear alley between Second and Third avenues and then turned through the BB&T drive-thru and struck one of the concrete lane fixtures before turning onto Second Avenue.
Jones then allegedly turned toward the Second Avenue Bridge and attempted to flee into Kentucky, but officers cut in front of the defendant and blocked his path.
The complaint says that Jones reversed the vehicle, and officers observed him throw a handgun and a black container out of the passenger side window and into the Tug River.
Officers finally stopped the vehicle on the bridge and had to forcibly remove Jones from the vehicle. Jones allegedly appeared to be impaired as he had red, bloodshot eyes and smelled of marijuana, according to the complaint.
During the pursuit, the push bar on the officers vehicle also received damage.
Jones is also facing charges for driving revoked 3rd offense, reckless driving, obstructing an officer, and no operators. His license was suspended for two previous DUI convictions in 2017 and 2018, according to the arrest report.
Jones was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dave Justice and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bail.
WPD Sgt. Jarrod Marcum and Ptlm. Trevor Layne were listed as the arresting officers.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Albert Matthew Moore, 27, of Delbarton was arrested March 25 and charged with destruction of property and disruption of communications by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. Moore was also charged with failure to update child abuse registry in a separate complaint.
- John Q. Wiley, 41, of Gilbert was arrested March 25 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, by the MCSD.
- Stephen Andrew Thomasson, 29, of Delbarton was arrested March 21 and charged with domestic battery by the WPD and MCSD.
- Thomas Allen Bennett, 57, was arrested March 26 and charged with battery and destruction of property by the Delbarton Police Department.
- Dale William Maynard, 29, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested March 26 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing by the WPD.
- Brandon Kirk, 31, of Lenore was arrested March 22 and charged with domestic battery and obstructing an officer by the MCSD.
- Joshua Adams Runyon, 35, of Genoa was arrested March 21 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and impersonation of law enforcement by the West Virginia State Police.
- Willis Wallen Jr., 54, of Williamson was arrested March 19 and charged with domestic violence by the WPD.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.