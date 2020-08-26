WILLIAMSON — Police allege a Mingo County woman walked into the Williamson Police station and attempted to take a controlled substance that was being processed as evidence by an officer.
Chasity Hope Sullivan, 28, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 17 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with obstruction hindering an investigation and destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Sullivan entered the Williamson Police Department while an officer was processing evidence and removed the evidence from the table where it was being processed.
When officers realized the evidence had been moved from its location, they began searching the area and began questioning Sullivan
Shortly after, the officer observed the evidence placed on the floor at the edge of the table where the defendant was seated, according to the complaint.
The evidence that was taken by Sullivan is believed to be a controlled substance.
Sullivan was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Dave Justice and was sent to Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden but has since been released on bail.
Sgt. Jarrod Marcum and Officer Joshua McCown were listed as the arresting officers.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- John Blankenship Griffin, 20, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 15 by the WPD and charged with burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Megan Brianna Leedy, 32, of Canada, Kentucky, was arrested Aug. 15 by the WPD and charged with burglary and conspiracy. She was also charged with two other counts of burglary and conspiracy in a separate complaint.
- Joe Bird of Williamson was arrested Aug. 17 by the WPD and charged with burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Nathaniel Chase Hamilton of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 20 by the Delbarton Police Department and charged with driving revoked, speeding and improper registration.
- James Mouser, 25, of Freeburn, Kentucky, was arrested Aug. 20 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with fleeing on foot and driving without headlights.
- Clinton Zachary Chase Varney, 20, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 18 by the WPD and MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery.
- Timothy James White, 34, of Matewan was arrested Aug. 18 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny.
- Billy Eugene Preston III, 40, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 15 by the MCSD and charged with forging.
- George Harmon Runyon, 51, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 17 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
- Terry Lee Baisden, 53, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 17 by the MCSD and charged with petit larceny and destruction of property.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.