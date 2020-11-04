WILLIAMSON — A Williamson woman was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Samantha Leanne Sexton, 33, was arrested Oct. 25 by the Williamson Police Department after police were called to a home on Alderson Street, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, an officer with the WPD responded to a call from a homeowner about a woman refusing to leave her residence. After arriving, the officer spoke with the homeowner who said the woman was in the bathroom.
After the woman would not open the door, the officer announced he was coming into the bathroom. The officer saw the woman attempting to hide a white bag of crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to the report.
The woman told police that the drugs were fake and that she planned on selling them to make money, according to the report. The substance was sent to the WVSP Forensic Lab for identification.
Sexton was arraigned in Magistrate Court by Dave Justice and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bail.
WPD Patrolman M.E. Tiller was listed on the complaint as the investigating officer.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Eric J. Varney, 20, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 23 by the WPD and charged with nighttime burglary, trespassing, destruction of property and two counts obstructing an officer.
- Tracy James Evans, 29, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 25 by the Delbarton Police Department and charged with obstructing an officer, destruction of property and public intoxication.
- Justin Leemarvin Runyon, 26, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 25 by the DPD and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Marcus Cody Adkins, 36, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 28 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing.
- Nikki Short, 34, of Hardy, Kentucky, was arrested Oct. 28 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny, nighttime burglary and conspiracy.
- Sumar Faye Farley, 33, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 29 by the MCSD and charged wit grand larceny, breaking and entering, destruction of property and conspiracy.
- Christopher Lee Maynard, 39, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 29 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny, breaking and entering, destruction of property and conspiracy. Maynard was also served with a warrant and charged with assault and brandishing from an incident in 2010.
- Denise Helen West, 48, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 26 by the WPD and charged with nighttime burglary, trespassing, destruction of property and two counts obstructing an officer.
- Shawn Baisden, 26, and Chyenne Baisden, 23, both of Delbarton were arrested Oct. 26 by the MCSD and charged with domestic assault.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.