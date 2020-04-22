WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County mother was arrested Easter Sunday and charged with felony child neglect following what police say was a domestic altercation involving her two sons.
Jessica Dawn Chafins, 35, of Williamson was also charged with domestic battery, domestic assault and destruction of property by the Williamson Police Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers responded to a call at Victoria Courts in West End after a caller told Mingo County Dispatchers that Chafins was inside her residence with her two children, and was supposedly armed with a knife and threatening to harm herself.
The complaint states that police came in contact with the caller and one of the sons, who told police that they had been arguing since last night and that his mother held a knife to her neck and throat area leaving visible marks.
According to the complaint, the victim told police that Chafins allegedly hit him with her first and arms and pointed the knife at him and stated “I should take him out as well.”
Chafins also allegedly took an iron to one of the bedroom doors in the apartment causing damage.
She was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and has since posted bail.
Here are other complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Shane Nicholas Ward, 20, and John Thomas Dabe, Jr., 21, of Inez, Ky., along with Dalton Randall Pack, 19, of Warfield, Ky., were arrested April 11 and charged with breaking and entering a place other than a dwelling, conspiracy and obstructing an officer by the Williamson Police Department after they allegedly broke into the old Williamson Memorial Hospital on Mulberry Street. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the arrest.
- Logan Andrew Canaan Slater, 24, of Turkey Creek, Ky., was arrested April 13 and charged with domestic battery, destruction of property, obstructing an officer and fleeing on foot by the MCSD.
- Charles Anthony White, 38, of Delbarton was arrested April 10 and charged with battery and obstructing an officer by the MCSD.
- Phyllis Messer, 53, of Kermit was arrested April 12 and charged with battery by the West Virginia State Police.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.