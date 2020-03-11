WILLIAMSON — A Williamson woman with multiple felony warrants was arrested by Mingo County Sheriff’s Deputies after she had been evading police since September 2019.
Amanda Kay Mitchem, 35, of Williamson was arrested March 5 and charged with obstructing an officer by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
The complaint says that Mitchem had multiple felony warrants in Mingo County, and she knowingly unlawfully refused to answer the door for the arresting officers, and eventually released a dog to try to prevent police from entering the residence.
Mitchem was eventually apprehended and was arrested on obstruction charges and also served three warrants with multiple charges, including destruction of property, leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing in a vehicle.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Maegan Brianna Leedy, 31, of Canada, Kentucky, was arrested March 6 and charged with possession of a controlled substance by the Williamson Police Department.
- Riley Keith Marcum, 34, of Kermit was arrested March 5 and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods by the MCSD.
- Farrah Lei Farley, 35, of Delbarton was arrested March 5 and charged with DUI Controlled Substance 2nd offense, driving revoked DUI and speeding by the WPD.
- Justin Coleman, 34, of Williamson was arrested March 4 and charged with assault, domestic assault, child neglect with risk of injury and destruction of property by the WPD for an incident Jan. 27. He was also charged with petit larceny, destruction of property and conspiracy in a separate warrant for theft on Jan 3.
- Tina Ramirez Duran, 32,of Kermit was arrested March 4 and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods and conspiracy by the MCSD.
- Jordan Lee Paige, 29, of Williamson was arrested March 4 and charged with domestic assault, domestic battery and simple possession, marijuana, by the West Virginia State Police.
- Jeremiah Shuler, 42, of Delbarton was arrested March 4 and charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and public intoxication by the MCSD.
- Kenneth Jordan Reed, 24, and Tina Denise Whitt, 45, of Williamson were arrested March 3 and charged with trespassing asked to leave by the WPD.
- John D. Williamson Jr., 59, of Dingess was arrested March 3 and charged with battery on a government employee and obstructing an officer by the MCSD.
- Savannah Daniel, 33, of Sidney, Kentucky, was arrested March 3 and charged with destruction of property and trespassing by the MCSD.
- Sherri Lynn Hundley, 43, of Kermit was arrested March 2 and charged with domestic battery and misdemeanor child neglect by the MCSD.
- Savannah Lynn Chapman, 24, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with battery and trespassing by the MCSD for an incident in July 2018.
- Vanessa Nichole Justice, 27, of McCarr, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with bringing stolen property into the state by the Matewan Police Department.
- Corey Robertson, 20, of Delbarton was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with two counts of domestic battery, assault and battery on an officer, two counts of obstructing an officer, fleeing on foot and destruction of property by the MCSD.
- Ian ALexander Fields, 23, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with DUI, fleeing while DUI, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, fleeing in vehicle, reckless driving, and no insurance by the Delbarton Police Department with assistance from the WPD and MCSD.
- Toney Howell, 20, of Kermit was arrested March 1 and charged with DUI by the WPD.
- Tonya Queen, 34, of Williamson was arrested March 1 and charged with DUI and disorderly conduct by the MCSD.
- Trevor Lester, 18, of Gilbert Creek was arrested March 1 and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer by the MCSD.
- Samantha Smith, 27, of Williamson was arrested March 1 and charged with battery by the WPD.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.