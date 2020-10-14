WILLIAMSON — A Williamson man has been arrested on theft charges.
According to the complaint, on Aug. 8, a man broke into a residence on the 500 block of Reservoir Loop in Williamson and stole several items valued at $800.
Police said the man transferred the stolen items to several people.
David Michael Earnest, 36, was arrested Oct. 3 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with petit larceny, daytime burglary, and receiving or transferring stolen goods, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to a separate complaint filed in Magistrate Court, Earnest was also charged with grand larceny and making false statements to an officer for an incident on July 19, 2019.
According to the report, a man stole a 2002 Ford Escape from a residence on Prichard Street in Williamson. The suspect also gave officers a false name during the investigation.
Earnest was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and Jim Harvey and remains lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- James Robert McDonald, 29, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 8 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony.
- Della Jean Runyon, 53, of Danville was arrested Oct. 3 by the WPD and charged with permitting unlicensed driver, driving suspended and no operator’s.
- Bruce Dillon, 39, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 2 by the WPD and charged with domestic assault and domestic battery.
- Michael Adkins, 63, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 5 and charged by the West Virginia State Police and charged with failure to register.
- Kurastin Brown, 27, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 1 by the Matewan Police Department and charged with obstructing an officer and fleeing from an officer.
- Ricky Lee Sheppard, 34, of Ragland was arrested Oct. 6 by the WPD and charged with DUI with injury, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance, DUI second offense, driving revoked and no insurance.
- Roger Davis, 41, of Aflex, Kentucky, was arrested Oct. 6 by the WVSP and charged with possession, obstructing an officer and providing false information to an officer.
- Ronald Perkins Jr., 31, of Breeden was arrested Oct. 6 by the MCSD and charged with domestic battery and obstructing an officer.
- Brian Williams, 21, of Red Jacket was arrested Oct. 7 by the MCSD and charged with battery.
- Johnnie Tomblin, 48, of Chapmanville was arrested Oct. 8 by the MCSD and charged with three counts of domestic battery.
- Angela Sherpinskas, 50, of Red Jacket was arrested Oct. 8 by the MCSD and charged with assault.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.