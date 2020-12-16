WILLIAMSON — A Williamson man was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with third-degree sexual assault after a juvenile victim disclosed the allegations of the sexual acts to the Logan County Child Advocacy Center.
Donald Anthony Workman, 30, of West 4th Avenue was arrested Dec. 8 by the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
The complaint says the victim told police the abuse happened while her mother was at work.
Workman was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Jim Harvey and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bail.
Corporal T.D. Boggs with the WVSP was listed as the investigating officer.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- James D. Richart, 62, of Urbana, Ohio, was arrested Dec. 10 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and failure to notify law enforcement.
- Fabian Carter, 60, of Gilbert was arrested Dec. 9 by the MCSD and charged with violation of an EPO second offense.
- Andrew Lee Cantrell, 33, of Omar was arrested Dec. 6 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with DUI, driving suspended, expired registration, no insurance and no seatbelt.
- Shawn Goff Sr., 57, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 7 by the WPD and charged with domestic battery.
- Corey Dale Murphy, 31, of Wharncliffe was arrested Dec. 6 by the MCSD and charged with fleeing, driving suspended, defective equipment, improper registration and no insurance.
- Zachary Blake Lester, 26, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 4 by the WPD and charged with malicious assault, conspiracy and destruction of property.
- Lancie Odis Bailey, 58, of Coal Mountain was arrested Dec. 10 by the Gilbert Police Department and charged with driving revoked, defective equipment and no insurance.
- Keyonna Norman, 19, and Tabetha Norman, 37, of Charleston were arrested Dec. 5 by the WPD and charged with DUI, driving while revoked and no insurance.
- Gene J. Kolffe, 48, of Ragland was arrested Dec. 5 by the WPD and charged with malicious assault, conspiracy and destruction of property.
- Troy Starr, 27, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 8 by the WVSP and charged with nighttime burglary, petit larceny and destruction of property.
- Amanda Sue Lester, 44, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 5 by the WVSP and charged with two counts simple possession, two counts driving revoked, improper registration, no MVI, no proof of insurance and defective equipment.
- Priscilla Jeanne Vance, 42, of Lenore was arrested Dec. 5 by the MCSD and charged with obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
- Cynthia Yvonne Waller, 49, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Michael Muncy, 41, of Louisa, Kentucky, were arrested Dec. 5 by the MCSD and charged with possession with intent to deliver, sudafed altered and conspiracy. Waller was also charged with possession of marijuana, and Muncy was charged with no operator’s.
All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.