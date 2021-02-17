WILLIAMSON — Jordan Lee Paige, 30, of East 6th Avenue in Williamson was arrested Feb. 6 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with felony counts of kidnapping and strangulation as well as domestic assault, domestic battery and destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, on Jan. 24 the victim told police that on Jan. 22 Paige kicked the door into her apartment at Liberty Heights in Williamson.
The victim told police she had been held hostage by Paige and that he had mentally and physically abused her.
The victim also told police that Paige had cut her arms and wrists and had taken her money and cell phone, according to the report.
Paige also had a previous arrest for domestic violence in October 2010. He was arraigned in Mingo Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and remains behind bars at the Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.
Patrolman A.T. Layne was listed as the investigating officer.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Jessica Ann Smith, 28, of Matewan was arrested Feb. 11 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of altered pseudoephedrine, possession of fentanyl and fleeing on foot.
- Arthur Woolum, 56, of Coal Mountain was arrested Feb. 10 by the MCSD and charged with driving revoked third offense, no insurance and improper registration.
- Robert A. Baisden, 45, of Kermit was arrested Feb. 8 by the MCSD and charged with fleeing.
- Vincent Tyrone Scales, 29, of Newtown was arrested Feb. 8 by the MCSD and charged with brandishing a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, simple possession, trespassing and public intoxication.
- Elvis Presley Hatfield, 59, of Gilbert was arrested Feb. 6 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with failure to register.
- Terry Lee Vance, 64, of Delbarton was arrested Feb. 8 by the WVSP and charged with harassing telephone calls and refusal to consent to fingerprints.
- Devin Workman 30, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 7 by the WPD and charged with fleeing, failure to stop, speeding and reckless driving.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.