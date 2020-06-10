WILLIAMSON — A man was charged with attempted arson among other charges after he allegedly set a fire inside the bedroom of his apartment following an argument on May 30.
David Charles Cundiff, 74, of Williamson was arrested by the Williamson Police Department and also charged with assault, obstructing, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers responded to 601 Vinson St., because of a reported fight between Cundiff and another person.
The caller told police that the defendant allegedly possessed a large piece of wood and was making threats with it.
Officers found Cundiff’s apartment door open and could hear him inside yelling and screaming, according to the report.
Officers stepped onto the porch of the apartment, where they began to smell something burning from inside the apartment. Officers went to the back of the apartment and discovered a small fire had been set by the defendant.
The fire was put out, and after investigation by officers and the Williamson Fire Department they discovered that Cundiff had used several miscellaneous plastic connects and a match to set the fire in the back bedroom, according to the complaint.
Cundiff was arraigned by Magistrate David Justice and was placed in the Southwestern Regional Jail.
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the arrest.
Williamson has had its fair share of fires in the city limits so far in 2020, as four different fires have damaged buildings in downtown since February.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Paul Lewis Sammons, 53, of Delbarton was arrested June 3 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony possession of a firearm.
- Joshua D. Marian, 33, of Aflex, Kentucky, was arrested June 3 by the WPD and charged with delivery of a schedule I controlled substance. Marian was also charged with burglary, conspiracy, grand larceny and destruction of property in a separate complaint for an incident back in March.
- Brian Keith Daniels, 19, of Williamson was arrested June 5 by the WPD and charged with felony possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
- Kassandra Jeannine Lee, 38, of Matewan was arrested May 29 by the MCSD and charged with conspiracy, obstructing, and possession of a controlled substance.
- Nathaniel Ethan Cassady, 24, of Williamson was arrested June 2 by the WVSP and charged with domestic battery, domestic assault, battery and assault.
- John Preston Dillon, 58, of Dingess was arrested June 2 by the WVSP and charged with simple possession, prohibited drug purchase or receipt, providing false info, obstructing and forgery.
- Misty Dawn Cramer, 27, of Red Jacket was arrested May 29 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.
- Leonard Young, 22, of Williamson was arrested June 2 by the WPD and charged with assault and battery on an officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing and public intoxication.
- Tyler Dale Mounts, 23, of Freeburn was arrested June 4 by the MCSD and charged with DUI, driving suspended and no registration.
- Austin Jeremy Murphy, 34, of Wharncliffe was arrested May 31 by the WVSP and charged with obstructing.
- Fabian Carter, 59, of Gilbert was arrested June 2 by the MCSD and charged with violating a protective order.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.