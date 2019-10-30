WILLIAMSON — A Williamson man was recently arrested and hit with multiple charges after a couple of run-ins with Williamson City Police in October.
Bryan Keith Daniels, 18, was arrested Oct. 22 by the WPD and charged with two counts of obstructing an officer, two counts of disorderly conduct, fleeing on foot and disruption of governmental processes, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
At the time of his arrest, Daniels was also served with a previous warrant and charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit substance, fleeing, defective equipment and no operator’s from an incident 10 days prior on Oct. 12.
In the incident on Oct. 12, officers with the WPD responded to a Mingo 911 call of a woman being threatened with a firearm and the man following her in a vehicle to her residence.
Upon arrival, officers observed Daniels exit the driver’s side of a vehicle and flee on foot. Officers pursued the defendant, but they eventually lost him.
Inside the vehicle, officers discovered a Jiminez Arms .22 caliber handgun and a bag of marijuana sitting in the rear of the vehicle. Stuffed underneath the driver seat, officers found a bag containing a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine and sandwich bags believed to be used for the distribution of the meth and marijuana, according to the report.
Just over a week later on Oct. 22, Chief Grady Dotson contacted Sgt. Jarrod Marcum and patrolman Joshua McCown saying he had received information that Daniels was inside an apartment at Victoria Courts in West End.
While responding to the location, the tenant of the apartment approached Dotson and said the defendant was not in the apartment. While they were talking, Daniels fled the scene in a grey sedan, according to the report.
Dotson alerted the other officers of the vehicle’s information and the direction it was headed. The officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, informing the defendant of his warrants.
During the process of the defendant being placed under arrest, taken to Magistrate Court and being transported to jail, he was belligerent with officers multiple times and refused to cooperate.
Daniels was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Magistrate Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional jail in lieu of a $20,000 bail.
Here are more recent arrests filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
SEXUAL ASSAULT: Billy Jack Evans, 27, of Naugatuck was arrested Oct. 24 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian and sexual assault of a minor after he confessed to physically touching the private area of a female Lenore K-8 student.
DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE: Amber Gillman, 31, and Demetra (Trey) Smith, 24, of Williamson were arrested Oct. 19 and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy after they delivered methamphetamine to a individual working undercover with U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department in June of this year. Gilman was charged with another count of delivery of a controlled substance and also driving while revoked and driving while using a cellphone.
ASSAULT: Tasha Mitchem, 32, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with assault and battery by the WPD after she allegedly poured milk on a male and then struck him with the jug at the Marathon on 2nd Avenue.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Stephanie L. Morrison, 24, of Pikeville, Ky., was arrested Oct. 20 by the WPD and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, obstructing and battery of an officer.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Danny Messer, 54, of Kermit was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with domestic battery by the WVSP after he allegedly threw his wife up against the wall and then held her down on the bed due to an argument over a cell phone.