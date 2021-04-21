DELBARTON — A Williamson man was arrested by the West Virginia State Police this past week after officers say he broke into a women’s home in Delbarton and threatened to kill her if he was arrested.
Cody Runyon, 29, of Puncheon Camp Road was arrested April 11 and charged with felony burglary and assault, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, a trooper responded to a call from Mingo County 911 about a possible burglary. The caller told the dispatcher that a male had kicked her door in and was going through her belongings.
The caller also told the dispatcher that the man threatened to kill her if she called the cops and he was arrested, according to the report.
After arriving on scene, the officer located Runyon outside of the residence, and he was placed into custody. The victim told the officer that she knew Runyon was outside of her residence but thought he had left until he kicked her door in and came inside.
The officer observed the door frame to the front door of the home to be busted, according to the report.
Runyon was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Dave Justice and remains lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $5,000 bail as of press time.
Trooper First Class H.A. Rose was listed on the complaint as the investigating officer.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Anthony Clyde Browning, 27, of Matewan was arrested April 15 by the WVSP and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, no proof of insurance and expired MVI.
- Bobby Brewer, 35, of Kermit was arrested April 15 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary, petit larceny and violation of an EPO.
- Debra Miller, 35, of Williamson was arrested April 13 by the MCSD and charged with domestic assault.
- Frankie T. Myers, 43, of Aflex, Kentucky, was arrested April 13 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with destruction of property, DUI controlled substance, driving revoked second offense, expired registration and no insurance.
- Johnny May, 44, of Hardy, Kentucky, was arrested April 11 by the MCSD and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, driving on a suspended license and defective equipment.
- Ebby Whitley Lester, 55, of Delbarton was arrested April 9 by the WPD and charged with DUI third offense, no operators, no registration and no insurance.
- Marc Frias, 40, of Hager Hill, Kentucky, was arrested April 9 by the WPD and charged with driving revoked, driving suspended 2nd offense, no operators and no proof of insurance.
- Seth Allen Wilson, 22, of Lake was arrested April 9 by the MCSD and charged with petit larceny.
- Kristen Marie Wilson, 26, of Lake was arrested April 9 by the MCSD and charged with simple possession and expired registration.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.